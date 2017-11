NAVIJAČI EVERTONA OSULI PALJBU PO TRENERU: ‘Zašto taj debeli se*onja pokušava uništiti Vlašića?’

We're a shambles.

* Defensively atrocious

* Zero creativity in midfield

* No pace upfront

* Sandro and Vlasic need game time.

* Funes Mori is the best defender at the club.

* Where are all of those who were happy with to see the back of Deulofeu?#Everton

