ISTESALA SE

NEĆETE JE PREPOZNATI: Pogledajte kako izgleda seksi Ronda pred meč karijere

Foto: AFP Autor: Sportski.net 21:28 29.12.2016
ronda rousey

Ronda Rousey vraća se u svijet borbi 13 mjeseci nakon bolnog poraza protiv Holly Holm. Ronda je prošle godine dobila dobre batine u svom prvom porazu u karijeri (12-1), Holm je boksačkim udarcima brutalno promijenila njezin seksi izgled i poslala svoju suparnicu u bolnicu.

Sve to dalo je ekstra motiv za dotad neporaženu Rondu, vladaricu ženskog UFC-a, a u pripremi za dvoboj protiv Brazilke Amande Nunes 30. prosinca u Las Vegasu, u noći s petka na subotu po hrvatskom vremenu. Odlučila se spremiti za borbu u oktogonu kao nikad do sad u životu.

Vide se rezultati napornog treninga

Ronda je na Instagramu svojim brojnim obožavateljima pokazala razliku između nekadašnjeg robusnijeg i sadašnjeg “istesanog” tijela. Naravno, seksipil je ostao isti.

Rousey je pokazala koliko se naporno spremala za povratnički meč, vide se rezultati višemjesečnog truda.

#FearTheReturn #ufc207 #rouseyvsnunes #dec30 pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #RouseyVsNunes #UFC207 Pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

12 hours left to purchase a limited edition #FearTheReturn t-shirt/hoodie/tank top/sweater – buy today and it's guaranteed to be delivered by UFC 207. And you may get lucky and get a signed one from me… This is for all of you who have been by my side. I know who you are. See you December 30th. #FearTheReturn #ufc207 #rouseyvsnunes Click the link in my bio to purchase the shirt or go to Represent.com/Rousey A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Noah's Animal House and The Shade Tree. @noahanimalhouse provides safety, shelter & support for the pets of the women and children of The Shade Tree, @shadetreevegas, a shelter that offers refuge to victims of domestic abuse. Thanks to Noah's, no woman has to choose between a safe space and leaving her pet behind.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 Pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #ufc207 #rouseyvsnunes pic via @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #ufc207 #rouseyvsnunes pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

