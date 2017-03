MODRIĆ SE POKLONIO LEGENDI: ‘Profesore nogometa, bila mi je čast igrati i učiti uz tebe’

Xavi you are pure quality . A class act on the pitch and a gentlemen off it . It was a pleasure to play alongside you and I missed you every day from the moment you left the reds . Congratulations on your perfect career and good luck to you and your family In the future . #legend 👌🏻👍❤️ @xabialonso

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Mar 9, 2017