FOTO, BOŽINOV SLETIO U PORTUGALSKI FARO: Danas bi trebao odraditi prvi trening s Riječanima

Valeri Bojinov (31) landed in Faro, Portugal tonight, where NK Rijeka are based for their training camp. Tomorrow he'll train w/ the club. If all goes to plan he'll sign in the coming days (via Korado Vujnovic/Radio Rijeka). pic.twitter.com/N24hQBppRe

— CroSports (@CroSports_) January 25, 2018