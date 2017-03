TIJELO VRETENO: Emily Ratajkowski pokazala opasno seksi guzu u minijaturnom bikiniju

JE T’AIME: Spotted on the streets of Paris, #EmilyRatajkowski is the essence of style as she leaves the Miu Miu Show in a sophisticated midnight blue dress and the classic #RogerVivier Belle Vivier. #MeliumPR #EmRata #PWF #ParisFashionWeek #FashionWeek #FavouriteItem #OOTD #StyleGram #CelebrityFashion #KL

A post shared by The Melium Group (@meliumpr) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:13am PST