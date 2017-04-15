PLUS SIZE MANEKENKA PROŠETALA TIME SQUAREOM U DONJEM RUBLJU: ‘Ove strije i celulit su normalna stvar’

Plus size manekenka prošetala je New Yorkom odjevena samo u donje rublje.
Poznata plus size manekenka KhrystyAna odlučila je demonstrirati kako izgleda kad ste sigurni u sebe pa je odjevena samo u donje rublje prošetala najprometnijom četvrti New Yorka.
Plus size manekenka svjesna je da se ona i njezine kolegice često suočavaju s brojnim kritikama pa je odlučila prošetati Time Squareom i pokazati sve, od strija do celulita.
Today I faced One of the most terrifying challenges in my history of modeling – to CatWalk Times Square wearing just this. My heart is still racing. To think I let so many strangers see my body, my, what some call "flaws" … it was not easy… yet there is a sense of relief, that everything is OKAY within this body that carries cellulite, rolls, stretch marks, lines. This body CAN wear them with loving confidence! I thank you all for your warm support that you sent me during my Insta Stories updates some minutes ago . You helped me stay positive! I hope I can repay you with such positivity back! Have a blessed rest of the day. You are SEXY, you are BEAUTIFUL in ALL OF YOU right this very second! Mwah!!!!! – KhrystyAna #catwalk#BEAUTYREVISED #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#alternativecurves thank you @olivia_hamilton for FILMING. Please follow this wonderful girl!!!!
“Danas sam se suočila s jednim od najvećih izazova u cijeloj mojoj karijeri – prošetala sam Time Squareom odjevena samo u donje rublje. Srce mi još uvijek snažno lupa od pomisli da je toliko stranaca gledalo u moje tijelo. Nije bilo lako, ali mi je laknulo kad sam shvatila da je sve u redu s ovim tijelom koje ima i celulit i strije. Ovo tijelo nosi ih s povjerenjem. Zahvaljujem se svima vama na podršci koju ste mi slali, pomogli ste mi da ostanem pozitivna. Nadam se da ću vam se moći odužiti pozitivnošću, budite blagoslovljeni. Seksi ste i predivni svake sekunde”, napisala je u opisu fotografije objavljene na Instagramu, na kojoj ponosno golišava šeta ulicom.
Count your physical blessings. And by blessings I mean everything that adds to you – count your smile, with all of the teeth that you have, however they are formed – I bet it is one of the cutest things you do – SMILE! Count all your dots, you got millions of cute sun kisses? How blessed are you! Whohaaa!!!! Any dimples? BRAG. You gorgeous human. Brag away, show me your dimples! And those insanely beautiful tiger lines, how blessed you are if you have them! Aren't they amazing? Don't the y feeeel sooooo good when you touch them delicately? Count your blessings, beauty! Aren't you a walking breathing blessing, all of you!!!!!!! ALL OF YOU!!!!!! Yours, khrystyana <3 #thereisonly1ofme
So innocent in this @rue107 bodysuit #curvyfashion#dareToWear #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#curvesarein#curvyfashionista #curvesfordays#fullofcurves#stylehasnosize#lifethrowcurves#andigetdressed
