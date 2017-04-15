PLUS SIZE MANEKENKA PROŠETALA TIME SQUAREOM U DONJEM RUBLJU: ‘Ove strije i celulit su normalna stvar’

Today I faced One of the most terrifying challenges in my history of modeling – to CatWalk Times Square wearing just this. My heart is still racing. To think I let so many strangers see my body, my, what some call "flaws" … it was not easy… yet there is a sense of relief, that everything is OKAY within this body that carries cellulite, rolls, stretch marks, lines. This body CAN wear them with loving confidence! I thank you all for your warm support that you sent me during my Insta Stories updates some minutes ago . You helped me stay positive! I hope I can repay you with such positivity back! Have a blessed rest of the day. You are SEXY, you are BEAUTIFUL in ALL OF YOU right this very second! Mwah!!!!! – KhrystyAna #catwalk#BEAUTYREVISED #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#alternativecurves thank you @olivia_hamilton for FILMING. Please follow this wonderful girl!!!!

