PUNA SAMOPOUZDANJA

PLUS SIZE MANEKENKA PROŠETALA TIME SQUAREOM U DONJEM RUBLJU: ‘Ove strije i celulit su normalna stvar’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 18:00 15.04.2017

Plus size manekenka prošetala je New Yorkom odjevena samo u donje rublje.

Poznata plus size manekenka KhrystyAna odlučila je demonstrirati kako izgleda kad ste sigurni u sebe pa je odjevena samo u donje rublje prošetala najprometnijom četvrti New Yorka.

Plus size manekenka svjesna je da se ona i njezine kolegice često suočavaju s brojnim kritikama pa je odlučila prošetati Time Squareom i pokazati sve, od strija do celulita.

Today I faced One of the most terrifying challenges in my history of modeling – to CatWalk Times Square wearing just this. My heart is still racing. To think I let so many strangers see my body, my, what some call "flaws" … it was not easy… yet there is a sense of relief, that everything is OKAY within this body that carries cellulite, rolls, stretch marks, lines. This body CAN wear them with loving confidence! I thank you all for your warm support that you sent me during my Insta Stories updates some minutes ago . You helped me stay positive! I hope I can repay you with such positivity back! Have a blessed rest of the day. You are SEXY, you are BEAUTIFUL in ALL OF YOU right this very second! Mwah!!!!! – KhrystyAna #catwalk#BEAUTYREVISED #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#alternativecurves thank you @olivia_hamilton for FILMING. Please follow this wonderful girl!!!!

A post shared by BodyPositive Model | Poet (@khrystyana) on

“Danas sam se suočila s jednim od najvećih izazova u cijeloj mojoj karijeri – prošetala sam Time Squareom odjevena samo u donje rublje. Srce mi još uvijek snažno lupa od pomisli da je toliko stranaca gledalo u moje tijelo. Nije bilo lako, ali mi je laknulo kad sam shvatila da je sve u redu s ovim tijelom koje ima i celulit i strije. Ovo tijelo nosi ih s povjerenjem. Zahvaljujem se svima vama na podršci koju ste mi slali, pomogli ste mi da ostanem pozitivna. Nadam se da ću vam se moći odužiti pozitivnošću, budite blagoslovljeni. Seksi ste i predivni svake sekunde”, napisala je u opisu fotografije objavljene na Instagramu, na kojoj ponosno golišava šeta ulicom.

Mondays. Shot by @john___ellis #allBodiesAreGoodBodies

A post shared by BodyPositive Model | Poet (@khrystyana) on

