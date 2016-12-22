PLJUŠTE UVREDE NA RAČUN SRPSKE FITNESS SENZACIJE: ‘Ružna si, debela kravo!’

Srpska fitness senzacija našla se na meti kritika svojih pratitelja na društvenim mrežama.
Srpska bodybuilderica i fitness model Janja Milutinović prava je ‘internetska senzacija’, ali slava uvijek ima i svoju cijenu. Tako se lijepa Janja našla na meti negativnih komentara na društvenim mrežama.
Otac joj je iz Srbije, majka iz Finske, ona je odrasla u Švedskoj, a trenutačno živi u New Yorku. Prvo se bavila karateom, a onda se okrenula fitness modelingu. No, čini se da su dežurni kritičari uspjeli pronaći manu čak i ovoj ljepotici pa su joj rekli da su vidjeli i bolje komade.
The love I have been receiving for the past few days have been nothing more than overwhelming to me. I don't know where to begin or how to explain my gratitude but also joy of knowing that there is so many beautiful people out there from all around the world. I honestly feel bad for not being able to thank every single one of you personally but there has been so many thousands of emails and comments that it's been impossible to even read though them all. I just want you guys to know how much I appreciate it and how much life you are giving me! YOU are what makes this world a beautiful place and never forget that. Also, the documentary piece that @carlospbeltran made of me for the @nypost was not just about me and some small segments of my story; it was actually about YOU, about your neighbor, about my neighbor, and the person next to us all. I just happen to be the face of a problem that is much greater than me and even my intriguing story. I am very humbled to be able to stand up in such way towards breaking down barriers, stereotypes and bullying but I want you all to know that only when we unite, say and act on to stop bullying ( #StopCyberBullying ) will we be able to change the future for a better tomorrow, for ourselves but more importantly for our children.
“Odvratna je”, “Ružna si, debela kravo” – ovo su samo neki od komentara koje Janja svakodnevno čita.
I'm so excited! The @nypost is about to drop the documentary series anytime soon. Shot by @carlospbeltran for the New York Post telling @kai.york.photography story and then it's also the one with me telling some of mine, talking about the stigma around women and muscles! Styled and 🎥 @_svesna_ ❤️ Make up and hair @ingriddiamante_ #StrongIsSexy #WeakMenAndLazyWomenHate #intimidatedByMyGains #BTS #NewYorkPost #Documentary #NewYearsResolution #YourBodyIsYourTemple
Njezina videa u kojima vježba dobivaju brojne lajkove, no ako sa svojim pratiteljima podijeli poneki savjet o prehrani ili vježbanju, odmah počinju uvrede.
“Nemojte namjerno drugima kvariti sreću, fokusirajte se na sebe i ne širite mržnju”, poručuje Janja.
