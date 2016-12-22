PLJUŠTE UVREDE NA RAČUN SRPSKE FITNESS SENZACIJE: ‘Ružna si, debela kravo!’

The love I have been receiving for the past few days have been nothing more than overwhelming to me. I don't know where to begin or how to explain my gratitude but also joy of knowing that there is so many beautiful people out there from all around the world. I honestly feel bad for not being able to thank every single one of you personally but there has been so many thousands of emails and comments that it's been impossible to even read though them all. I just want you guys to know how much I appreciate it and how much life you are giving me! YOU are what makes this world a beautiful place and never forget that. Also, the documentary piece that @carlospbeltran made of me for the @nypost was not just about me and some small segments of my story; it was actually about YOU, about your neighbor, about my neighbor, and the person next to us all. I just happen to be the face of a problem that is much greater than me and even my intriguing story. I am very humbled to be able to stand up in such way towards breaking down barriers, stereotypes and bullying but I want you all to know that only when we unite, say and act on to stop bullying ( #StopCyberBullying ) will we be able to change the future for a better tomorrow, for ourselves but more importantly for our children.

A video posted by Yanyah (Janja) Milutinović (@yanyahgotitmade) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:43pm PST