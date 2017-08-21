Ispovijesti
VRLO JE... POSEBNA

OPET PROVOCIRA: Kći Michaela Jacksona se fotkala u toplesu, ali to nije najčudniji dio te fotke

Foto: Instagram/Paris Jackson Autor: Hot.hr 10:48 21.08.2017

Kći kralja popa je poznata po provokativnim objavama, kao i po golišavim fotografijama.

Paris Jackson, kći pokojnog kralja popa Michaela Jacksona, poznata je po provokativnim objavama na društvenim mrežama.

KĆI MICHAELA JACKSONA OPET PROVOCIRA: 18-godišnja Paris pozirala potpuno gola i poručila: ‘Vaše tijelo je hram’

Paris na posljednjoj pozira u toplesu, u ležećem položaju, a njene gole grudi skriva pas koji leži na njoj.

bby

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Paris je velika zagovornica golotinje i često objavljuje fotografije bez odjeće.

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

