ELLA DVORNIK STALA NA VAGU I OTKRILA KOLIKO JE KILOGRAMA DOBILA U TRUDNOĆI: ‘Mamicu im njihovu…’

I haven't really been posting so many outfits since my belly is growing bigger with each week. But I've finally done some maternity shopping and decided to prepare for this Autumn. Pairing my new boots with this lovely classic @carpisaofficial tote bag 😍 available now in shops 🤗 #carpisa #carpisabag #mybagmylife #ootd #pregnantstyle #maternitystyle

A post shared by http://www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:20am PDT