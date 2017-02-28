Ispovijesti
#lijepenase
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Zvijezde

SEKSI I S 50

DRAŽE JOJ JE BITI GOLA: Halle Berry je jedva dočekala da se skine nakon Oscara – i snimila je to

Foto: VALERIE MACON/AFP Autor: Hot.hr 10:04 28.02.2017
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Glumica je na 89. dodjeli Oscara sjala u Versaceovoj haljini, a nakon duge večeri je jedva dočekala da se skine.

Halle Berry je na Oscarima privlačila poglede u prekrasnoj Versaceovoj haljini, no po završetku ceremonije je objavila video kojim je zapravo priznala da je jedva čekala da je skine.

At the ball!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Naime, dodjela traje veoma dugo i 50-godišnja gluimica je jedva čekala da se opusti.

IZGLEDA FANTASTIČNO! Preseksi Halle Berry (50) pozirala u bikiniju i pokazala savršeno tijelo. Dečki, što kažete?

“Nakon duge dodjele nagrada, djevojka jedva čeka da se skine”, napisala je Halle ispod videa u kojem skače gola u bazen.

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Foto: VALERIE MACON/AFP Autor: Hot.hr 10:04 28.02.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Hot IZBOR

Više na igre.net.hr

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr