DRAŽE JOJ JE BITI GOLA: Halle Berry je jedva dočekala da se skine nakon Oscara – i snimila je to

Glumica je na 89. dodjeli Oscara sjala u Versaceovoj haljini, a nakon duge večeri je jedva dočekala da se skine.
Halle Berry je na Oscarima privlačila poglede u prekrasnoj Versaceovoj haljini, no po završetku ceremonije je objavila video kojim je zapravo priznala da je jedva čekala da je skine.
Naime, dodjela traje veoma dugo i 50-godišnja gluimica je jedva čekala da se opusti.
“Nakon duge dodjele nagrada, djevojka jedva čeka da se skine”, napisala je Halle ispod videa u kojem skače gola u bazen.
