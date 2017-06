‘BIO SAM GNJEVAN, ŽELIO SAM VAN’: Princ Harry otkrio da je htio napustiti kraljevsku obitelj, evo zašto

Today The Queen and other members of The Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour – The Queen’s birthday parade. Before The Trooping took place, The Queen led a minute's silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. After The British Army had finished the military ceremony, The Queen joined members of The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display. 📷PA

