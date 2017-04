ZAŠTO BI SAMO DEČKO UŽIVAO U POGLEDU? Slavna manekenka slavi 37. rođendan potpuno gola na bazenu

With my birthday just around the corner it makes me realize more and more that today age is just a number 🍷. With a great healthy and fit life u can feel beautiful and self confident at any age. #girlpower #womenruletheworld #joannakrupa #nofilter #weareallbeautiful

