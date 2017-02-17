GOLIŠAVA LJEPOTICA IZREKLAMIRALA DUBROVNIK KAO NITKO DO SADA: Zbog njezine guze padaju i bračne ponude

We long for over there yet we cannot be there if we are never here. And now. If we do not process this moment we will have no space to receive the next. Desire, yes. Yearn for more. Yet don't miss the chance to savor before nostalgia sets in and paints a new picture skewed with rainbow colors. Meanwhile all you see today is black and white. Don't forget to recognize this moment for the deep spectrum that it holds and the important step it is on the path to the next now. Dubrovnik, Croatia

