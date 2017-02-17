Ispovijesti
ČAROBAN POGLED

GOLIŠAVA LJEPOTICA IZREKLAMIRALA DUBROVNIK KAO NITKO DO SADA: Zbog njezine guze padaju i bračne ponude

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 15:49 17.02.2017
misteriozna-djevojka-guza-dubrovnik

Je li ovo najbolja reklama za Dubrovnik?

Nema sumnje da je Dubrovnik postao prava turistička meka, a mnogi su upravo njega odabrali kao destinaciju za svoj odmor iz snova. Jedna od njih je i misteriozna ljepotica pod nadimkom Flash The Abyss koja ga je ispromovirala kao nikada do sada.

Ova ljepotica posjetila je brojne destinacije širom svijeta, a na svom se Instagram profilu pohvalila fotografijama na kojima na svakoj destinaciji pozira gola. Na fotografijama je uglavnom okrenuta leđima pa je u prvom planu njezina obla guza, a upravo se u toj pozi fotografirala i u Dubrovniku.

Lazy has a flip side. Let's call it the Bask. Basking is essential to feeling present and drenched in the now. We spend most of our time rushing through each moment to the next one. But there are times when we should just allow time to stand still. To fully recline and let the gentle drift of the sea mesmerize. Basking is not frivolous. It is crucial in reclaiming our existence as sensual beings, rather than treating ourselves like machines. So here I go, basking my way through this world… care to join? Paros, Greece #flashtheabyss #thetimeisnow #bask #paros #greekisles #cyclades #cyclades_islands #endlesssummer #aegeansea #mediteranean #coastallife #naturism #naturist #clearwaterbeach #tanlines #notanlines #travelworld #worldofartists #travelingtheworld #travelingcouple #travelingartist #wombman #mybodymychoice #slutwalk #feminismo #freetobeme #liveyourlifebefree #inthemoment #gotopless #paralia

A post shared by Flash The Abyss (@flash_the_abyss) on

Ako ste se pitali trebate li ga posjetiti ili ne, ovo će vam biti dodatna motivacija…

Have you ever witnessed the material of your soul radiate crystal clearly？ As if the sea met the sky without interruption. Fluidly, without awareness of its permutation. Soul meets body. Mind merges with sea. Free. Kolimbithres, Greece If you enjoy our photos and message, we would love to send you a postcard with original photography and a personal message in exchange for your support via our Patreon! Link in bio 🎉🎉🎉🙏🙏🙏🎉🎉🎉 #flashtheabyss #parosisland #crystalclearwater #seasandsun #endlesssummer #underwaterphotography #underwaterworld #goprophotography_ #islandlifestyle #beachlover #coastalliving #greekisles #cyclades #oceanview #passportready #aegean #aegeansea #saltywater #seetheworld #aroundtheworldpix #patreon #mermaidlife #mermaidians #bluewater #beachlover #travelphotographer #travelingmodel #gopromoff #goproadventure

A post shared by Flash The Abyss (@flash_the_abyss) on

Footprints in the wet sand, hair tossed by the breeze, every inch of skin soaking up the salt drenched air… Off experiencing la Pura Vida en Costa Rica! Can't wait to share all the majestic moments we've captured with you! Until then… ☀️🐬🏄🏽✌🏽️🌺🍍🌈🐒 Marbella, Costa Rica #flashtheabyss #puravida #costaricapuravida #costaricagram #costaricacool #endlesssummer #gotopless #naturism #elmar #diosa #laplaya #beachphotography #empoweredwoman #nakedinnature #thetoplesstour #shorelife #coastalliving #walkonthebeach #gypsysoul #wanderlusting #getoutstayout #girlswhotravel #travellifestyle #womenempoweringwomen #blacksandbeach #sandandsea #freepeople #beachhopping #beachbumming #followmeto

A post shared by Flash The Abyss (@flash_the_abyss) on

