ROD STEWART DOLAZI U ZAGREBAČKU ARENU: Slavni roker će u veljači pripremiti nezaboravni spektakl

Here I am for the 30th Anniversary of Rock in Rio in 2015. I must have shown too late to see the Girl from Ipanema and too early for the Olympics! At least I have the Gold for Guinness's Largest Rock Concert Attendance ever in '94 on Copacabana.🏅💪

A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart) on Aug 18, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT