Svijet

ODAVANJE POČASTI ŽRTVAMA

UGLEDNI FINANCIAL TIMES POHVALIO ZAGREB: Slika fontana u bojama španjolske zastave obilazi svijet

Foto: Photo: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL Autor: Danas.hr 12:20 19.08.2017

Ugledni Financial Times fotografijom na svom Instagram profilu istaknuo je zagrebačko odavanje počasti za žrtve Barcelone.

Zagrebačke su fontane sinoć osvijetljene bojama španjolske zastave kao znak podrške i odavanja počasti žrtvama terorističkog napada u Barceloni. To je zamijetio i Financial Times pa su na svoj Instagramu objavili fotografiju zagrebačke fontane u bojama španjolske zastave.

People walk by a fountain illuminated with the colours of the Spanish national flag on August 18, 2017, in Zagreb, Croatia, as a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attacks. As of Friday, Spanish police were still pursuing a nationwide manhunt on Friday for a handful of suspects still on the run after the deadliest terrorist attacks to hit the country for more than a decade. Thirteen people were killed and more than 130 injured — the casualties came from more than 30 countries — in the main incident when a van driver ploughed through pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. Read more at FT.com Picture by Getty #barcelona #spain #terror #news #attack #lasramblas #ramblas #city #spanish #europe #espana #memorial #prayforbarcelona #pray4barcelona #ceremony #tribute #Zagreb #croatia #fountain #flag

A post shared by Financial Times (@financialtimes) on

U terorističkom napadu kombijem u Barceloni poginulo je 13 osoba a ozlijeđeno je njih 130. Žrtve su bile iz 34 različite zemlje. Policija je ubila petoricu osumnjičenih za povezanost s ovim napadom, a još se traži vozač kombija, navodno marokanski državljanin Younes Abouyaaqoub.

 

