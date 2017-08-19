UGLEDNI FINANCIAL TIMES POHVALIO ZAGREB: Slika fontana u bojama španjolske zastave obilazi svijet

People walk by a fountain illuminated with the colours of the Spanish national flag on August 18, 2017, in Zagreb, Croatia, as a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attacks. As of Friday, Spanish police were still pursuing a nationwide manhunt on Friday for a handful of suspects still on the run after the deadliest terrorist attacks to hit the country for more than a decade. Thirteen people were killed and more than 130 injured — the casualties came from more than 30 countries — in the main incident when a van driver ploughed through pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. Read more at FT.com Picture by Getty #barcelona #spain #terror #news #attack #lasramblas #ramblas #city #spanish #europe #espana #memorial #prayforbarcelona #pray4barcelona #ceremony #tribute #Zagreb #croatia #fountain #flag

A post shared by Financial Times (@financialtimes) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT