UGLEDNI FINANCIAL TIMES POHVALIO ZAGREB: Slika fontana u bojama španjolske zastave obilazi svijet

Ugledni Financial Times fotografijom na svom Instagram profilu istaknuo je zagrebačko odavanje počasti za žrtve Barcelone.
Zagrebačke su fontane sinoć osvijetljene bojama španjolske zastave kao znak podrške i odavanja počasti žrtvama terorističkog napada u Barceloni. To je zamijetio i Financial Times pa su na svoj Instagramu objavili fotografiju zagrebačke fontane u bojama španjolske zastave.
People walk by a fountain illuminated with the colours of the Spanish national flag on August 18, 2017, in Zagreb, Croatia, as a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attacks. As of Friday, Spanish police were still pursuing a nationwide manhunt on Friday for a handful of suspects still on the run after the deadliest terrorist attacks to hit the country for more than a decade. Thirteen people were killed and more than 130 injured — the casualties came from more than 30 countries — in the main incident when a van driver ploughed through pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. Read more at FT.com Picture by Getty #barcelona #spain #terror #news #attack #lasramblas #ramblas #city #spanish #europe #espana #memorial #prayforbarcelona #pray4barcelona #ceremony #tribute #Zagreb #croatia #fountain #flag
U terorističkom napadu kombijem u Barceloni poginulo je 13 osoba a ozlijeđeno je njih 130. Žrtve su bile iz 34 različite zemlje. Policija je ubila petoricu osumnjičenih za povezanost s ovim napadom, a još se traži vozač kombija, navodno marokanski državljanin Younes Abouyaaqoub.
Imaš komentar?