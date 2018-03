Suhi kašalj može biti užasno nervirajuć, a ako ga se nikako ne možeš riješiti, napravi ovaj napitak

💫Turmeric Tincture💫 steep ginger & turmeric in hot water 💫 add coconut oil, honey & black pepper to taste💫 made easy using @turmericmerchant its a little pot of sunshine💫 coconut oil & black pepper helps the body absorb all the goodness from the turmeric 💫 #turmeric #turmerictincture #ginger #gingertea #turmerictea #warmingup #coldsundays #winter #february #februaryblues #sunshinefood #winterwarmer #honeytea #healthylifestyle #happyhippy #hippy #hippychick #naturalmedicine #healingfoods #coconutoil #healing #healyourself #moonchildrecipes

