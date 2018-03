Stručnjaci kažu da je ovo pravi način kako napokon naučiti cijeniti vlastito tijelo

Your body is your home 💜 your body carries you through life 💙 it's okay if you're struggling to make peace with how it looks right now 💚 your body will still take care of you the best that it can, and it's so worthy of your love for that alone 💛 give your home a hug from me! 💜💙💚🌈🌞 Source: byebyethinspo on Tumblr ✨

