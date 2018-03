‘Sjedila sam na podu s prijateljicom i pokušavala doći do daha. ‘Osjećam da sam sve bliže smrti’, rekla sam joj’

This kid, though. Sitting in her party dress on the backyard patio at four or five years old. She had no idea all those autobiographical story books she made out of construction paper with @myomyogahome and all those poems she wrote would one day became her life's work. Or maybe she did. Maybe that's why she's sitting there smiling. Camera ready. Stage ready. Born ready to go. #CummingHome #flashbackfriday #fbf

A post shared by Caroline Rothstein (@carolinerothstein) on Nov 13, 2015 at 9:46am PST