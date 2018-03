Selena Gomez još je jednom progovorila o svojoj borbi s depresijom i anksioznosti i opet je bila potpuno iskrena

The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. ❤️

