Sada postoji i kolekcija ruževa posvećena horoskopskim znakovima i moramo priznati da je zamisao genijalna

Wear your star sign on your lips! INTRODUCING ♒️ AQUARIUS ♒️ — the first in our Limited Edition #AstrologyByBITE collection. Aquarius is the sign of inventors, pioneers, radicals — for cutting-edge, social, and creative Aquarians, we imagined a reinvented classic: a bright, modern berry, perfect for standing out in group selfies. Available NOW online at @Sephora and @SephoraCanada! Shop our feed at the link in our bio 〰️ #TheAmuseBouche Astrology by BITE is made with our award winning Amuse Bouche formula. Every month, shop a new shade inspired by the Zodiac. Which sign are you waiting for??

A post shared by Bite Beauty (@bitebeauty) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:42am PST