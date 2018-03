Prema MAC-ovoj vizažistici, ovo će biti najveći make-up trend 2018. godine, sviđa li ti se?

The look for @marykatrantzou was romantic, ethereal and boyish. Cheeks looked flushed with Mineralize Blush in Bubbles, Please (coming soon) and brows were kept fluffy with our 204 Brush! Makeup designed by @lynseyalexander. #MACBackstage

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics UK & Ireland (@maccosmeticsuk) on Feb 20, 2018 at 5:30am PST