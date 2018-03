PRAVI RAZLOG ZAŠTO VAM KOŽA NE IZGLEDA LIJEPO: Ni kreme vam ne mogu pomoći? Stvar je u nečem potpuno drugom

Happy hump day lovely souls! 💛 Vanilla mango smoothie topped with fresh berries and mint leaves anyone? Here’s the recipe: 1 Frozen banana 1/2 cup mango 1/2 cup oats 1 cup soy milk 1 tsp vanilla extract Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy! 😋 . . I wish you all a wonderful day!💛

