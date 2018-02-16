Ova djevojka svoje probleme s ekcemom rješava šminkom, a objasnila je i zašto to radi

I am not my condition. I am Bronya. I refuse to let you get me down. I have had so many rude comments about my skin and about why I can't post makeup for a while, and as I've explained in my story. It's because I physically can't. I'm sorry if you only follow me for my looks and not me as a human, but I cannot control my skin. This is me. I am a person. And I have bad skin. Yes. I'm sorry if that means you can't see looks from me for a while but my health comes first. I don't understand how many messages I got saying that eczema can't affect my makeup use? But damn! You must not have skin problems because it affects all of your body including your face. I refuse to pretend that I don't care what you think because anyone who is human cares what other people think to a degree. I'm sorry that I can't post looks right now. But I know that all my followers who truly care about my wellbeing will be here when I return. I love you all and thankyou for the kind messages I have received. I refuse to let the haters get the better of me. I am not my condition. I am Bronya. Confidence inspired by @c2cosmetics • • • #makeup #barefaced #skin #eczema #makeuplooks #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUAs #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUA #l4l #f4f

