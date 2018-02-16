Ova djevojka svoje probleme s ekcemom rješava šminkom, a objasnila je i zašto to radi

Odlučila je od šminke napraviti pravu umjetnost, uz to je i objasnila zašto se šminka kad ima probleme s kožom
Ekcem je vrlo čest problem s kožom. Bilo da je koža suha ili jednostavno imaš neki drugi problem, ovo stanje ne izgleda lijepo na prvi pogled. Sve te svrbi ili iritira, a to se onda jasno vidi i na koži. Crvenilo ili ljuštenje kože su samo neki od znakova koji ukazuju na ovaj problem. Vizažistica Bronya Humphreys je odlučila svoje crvenilo pretvoriti u pravu umjetnost, piše Hello Giggles.
Stvarno se trudi
Bronya ima veliki krug obožavatelja upravo zbog svojih odličnih vještina oslikavanja raznih stvari po licu. Ljudima se sviđa način na koji se šminka, a ona im je odlučila pokazati i svoje pravo lice. Ima mnogo prije i poslije fotografija, a i sami opisi ispod njih su nevjerojatni.
“Puno me ljudi pita zašto nosim šminku kad mi je koža toliko loša. Zapravo je samo malo crvena i suha pa stavim hidratantnu kremu na lice prije bilo koje šminke. Jedino kad mi je koža stvarno loše ne stavljam nikakvu šminku, ali šminka ne utječe na moje stanje. Da, možda bi mi bilo bolje bez šminke, ali šminkanje je moj hobi koji me usrećuje i ne mislim ga se odreći…”, napisala je Bronya ispod jedne objave te dodala “Ja nisam svoj problem s kožom. Kad nosim šminku kažu mi da sam lažna, a kad je nemam me pitaju zašto tako izgledam i jesam li dobro.”
I am not my condition. I am Bronya. I refuse to let you get me down. I have had so many rude comments about my skin and about why I can't post makeup for a while, and as I've explained in my story. It's because I physically can't. I'm sorry if you only follow me for my looks and not me as a human, but I cannot control my skin. This is me. I am a person. And I have bad skin. Yes. I'm sorry if that means you can't see looks from me for a while but my health comes first. I don't understand how many messages I got saying that eczema can't affect my makeup use? But damn! You must not have skin problems because it affects all of your body including your face. I refuse to pretend that I don't care what you think because anyone who is human cares what other people think to a degree. I'm sorry that I can't post looks right now. But I know that all my followers who truly care about my wellbeing will be here when I return. I love you all and thankyou for the kind messages I have received. I refuse to let the haters get the better of me. I am not my condition. I am Bronya. Confidence inspired by @c2cosmetics • • • #makeup #barefaced #skin #eczema #makeuplooks #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUAs #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUA #l4l #f4f
💜 PURPLE ROSE 💜 • • • Something a little different today for the #100daysofmakeupchallenge check out @makeupbyoaktree and @makeupbyelli.e s looks for today 💜 which i believe is Day 17 but don't hold me to that 😂😂 • • • I got creative with some fake flowers, I wish I'd got some better pics that fit with my theme but oh well! I also hate how you can see the glue on the flowers but ehhhhh oh well. I hope you like this look! It was a pain in the arse so do! 😂💜 • • • #wakeupandmakeup #beatthatface #undiscoveredmuas #hudabeauty #beautygram #makeupdolls #motd #fotd #underratedmuas #wakeup2slay #glamfanatics #glowgetter #makeupinspo #eyemakeup #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeupartistsworldwide #makeuptutorials #learnmakeup #beautyblogger #beautyjunkie #makeup #beforeandafter #makeuptransformation #featuremuas #glittereyeshadow #fiercesociety #glowup
🌷F L O W E R B R O W🌷 • • • I know it seems silly to post on a shadowban, as I know my post is basically invisible to 99% of Instagram, but it's what I enjoy doing. Makeup is what keeps me happy, and has helped me get through my antenatal depression, as it's given me something to work towards. I am crushed that Instagram have put me on this ban and disheartened me so much, but I want to keep posting for you guys. Because sharing my work with you all makes me happy. I did a little flower thingy and I hope you like it. Please show some love if you do 💚
"You look like a zombie" "Is everything okay at home" "Are you dying" "Is that contagious" I have eczema. I have a skin condition. I have had so many hateful comments recently regarding how I look. When I wear makeup they say I'm fake. When I don't I'm a gross zombie. And can I just say, I am not my skin condition. I am a lovely, caring, beautiful human, and you don't deserve to even be on my page let alone be leaving awful comments on my pictures. All I want on my page is to promote self love. You are all fantastic. You are all brilliant. Please. Please. Please. Ignore everyone who makes awful comments. YOU ARE AMAZING. Since I got a lot of followers i have had so many hateful comments. Just because I have a lot of followers doesn't mean I don't have feelings!!!! Gah!!! "You have your comments turned on so you must welcome horrid comments" NO I HAVE MY COMMENTS ON BECAUSE I LIKE COMPLIMENTS ON MY HARD FUCKING WORK. Basically what I'm trying to say is fuck anyone that shits on you. You are so much better than that. I love you all. Chin up. There's a lot of hate in this world but I'm there for you. Shoot me a message. I may take a while to get back to you but I'll be there for you. #eczema #selfhelp #selflove #makeup