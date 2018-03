Nutricionistica tvrdi kako biste trebale jesti ova 4 doručka ako želite izgubiti kilograme (i jedan je bolji od drugoga)

I don't know about you guys, but when I find a meal/snack combo that I like, I'll eat it over and over again until I make myself completely tired of it! 🙈 This bowl right here is one of those instances…and I don't see myself getting tired of it anytime soon. 😏 . . The Goods ➡️ A blackberry @siggisdairy yogurt + organic blueberries and strawberries 🍓 + @purely_elizabeth dark chocolate strawberry with maca granola + @wild_friends classic peanut butter! It's too legit to quit. 😎 . #wildfriendsfun #dailysiggis #eatpurely

A post shared by Ava (@glutenfreebyava) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:48am PST