Ne, ovo nije Photoshop: Ova umjetnica usne koristi kao platno i pretvara ih u pravo remek djelo

Winter Berries #LipArt 💋 Base Colour: @SmashboxCanada Always On liquid lipstick in 'Chill Zone'. Berries: @SmashboxCanada Always On liquid lipstick in 'Bawse' Snow and branches: black and white face paint. #smashboxsquad

