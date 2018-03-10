Odlična za toplo vrijeme

Kosa u bojama voćnog soka najnoviji je trend koji ćemo obožavati ovog proljeća i izgleda genijalno

Ako ste spremni na promjenu ovog proljeća, probajte ovo

Još malo i proljeće je tu, a s njime i novi trendovi u svijetu ljepote i mode. Već smo spomenule nekoliko najnovijih trendova vezanih uz kosu, a najnoviji koji se pojavio na Instagramu jednostavno vrišti proljeće.

🍇🍓🍉🍑🍒 I’m not sure what to call this! It’s a mix of blended fruit colors. I started this hair color thinking I was doing a simple base and tone. Then my amazing client surprised me! She said, “I want something different!” So yay for stylist choice night! Pops of Ignite Violet and Red and then I honestly toned the whole thing with Manic Panic Pro Pastel-izer, 3 grams of Divine Wine, and 6 grams of Smokescreen. This is such a fun color! It’s a great way to introduce vibrant and pastel colors and the client not get fired for it! 😁😉 @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #brconeshot_hairpaint18 #btconeshot_curls18 . . . . . . . #theunicorntribe #taotam #jwcignite #manicpanicprofessional #manicpanicnyc #propastelizer #divinewine #smokescreen #creativecolor #pastelhair #hairpainting #hairpainters #bestofbalayage #theprismatics #hairdressersthatslay #jackwinncolor #stylistchoice #vibrantblend #stylistssupportingstylists #balayageribboning #vividhairpainting #authentichairarmy #imallaboutdahair

A post shared by Alisha McAlister (@foilingbeautiful) on

Riječ je o kosi u snažnim crvenkasto-ružičastim tonovima s primjesama ljubičaste koje automatski daje toplinu licu. Osmislila ga je frizerka Alisha McAlister, navodi Marie Claire, a svoj uradak je i podijelila na Instagramu uz opis:

“Ne znam kako da ovo nazovem! Mješavina boja različitog voća”, napisala je. Mislila je, kaže, napraviti samo temeljnu boju i toniranje, ali je njezina klijentica tražila nešto sasvim drugačije. Miješala je i miješala te na kraju dobila ovu krasnu kombinaciju.

“Ovo je tako zabavna boja! Ovako možete eksperimentirati sa živim i pastelnim bojama bez da dobijete otkaz”, ponosno je rekla. Iako je ovu nijansu napravila samo jednom, njezin Instagram je pun sličnih radova.

Ako ste ovoga proljeća spremne na promjenu, zašto se ne biste odvažile na sličnu nijansu? S bojama se uvijek može eksperimentirati, samo je važno odabrati dobrog kolorista koji zna što radi. Evo još nekih njezinih prijedloga:

