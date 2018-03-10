Kosa u bojama voćnog soka najnoviji je trend koji ćemo obožavati ovog proljeća i izgleda genijalno

Ako ste spremni na promjenu ovog proljeća, probajte ovo
Još malo i proljeće je tu, a s njime i novi trendovi u svijetu ljepote i mode. Već smo spomenule nekoliko najnovijih trendova vezanih uz kosu, a najnoviji koji se pojavio na Instagramu jednostavno vrišti proljeće.
Kosa boje ružičaste limunade je najnoviji trend u koji ćeš se zaljubiti na prvi pogled (mi jesmo)
🍇🍓🍉🍑🍒 I’m not sure what to call this! It’s a mix of blended fruit colors. I started this hair color thinking I was doing a simple base and tone. Then my amazing client surprised me! She said, “I want something different!” So yay for stylist choice night! Pops of Ignite Violet and Red and then I honestly toned the whole thing with Manic Panic Pro Pastel-izer, 3 grams of Divine Wine, and 6 grams of Smokescreen. This is such a fun color! It’s a great way to introduce vibrant and pastel colors and the client not get fired for it! 😁😉 @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #brconeshot_hairpaint18 #btconeshot_curls18 . . . . . . . #theunicorntribe #taotam #jwcignite #manicpanicprofessional #manicpanicnyc #propastelizer #divinewine #smokescreen #creativecolor #pastelhair #hairpainting #hairpainters #bestofbalayage #theprismatics #hairdressersthatslay #jackwinncolor #stylistchoice #vibrantblend #stylistssupportingstylists #balayageribboning #vividhairpainting #authentichairarmy #imallaboutdahair
Riječ je o kosi u snažnim crvenkasto-ružičastim tonovima s primjesama ljubičaste koje automatski daje toplinu licu. Osmislila ga je frizerka Alisha McAlister, navodi Marie Claire, a svoj uradak je i podijelila na Instagramu uz opis:
“Ne znam kako da ovo nazovem! Mješavina boja različitog voća”, napisala je. Mislila je, kaže, napraviti samo temeljnu boju i toniranje, ali je njezina klijentica tražila nešto sasvim drugačije. Miješala je i miješala te na kraju dobila ovu krasnu kombinaciju.
🔥🌟Painted Pretty🌟🔥 I deepened this pretty gal’s base color with Envelop 3n/20 volume and brightened her up with a partial Balayage. Doing the partial allowed for depth for added dimension. I toned with a mixture of Restore 5.6, 9.4, 7.2, as well as copper and violet intensifier. #jackwinncolor #jwcenvelop #jwcrestore #brilliantpaint #theunicorntribe #taotam #imallaboutdahair #stylistssupportingstylists #authentichairarmy #behindthechair #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon #americansalon #hairpainters #bestofbalayage #balayagehighlights #balayagedandpainted #theprismatics #nofilterhaircolor #balayageombre #citiesbesthairartists
“Ovo je tako zabavna boja! Ovako možete eksperimentirati sa živim i pastelnim bojama bez da dobijete otkaz”, ponosno je rekla. Iako je ovu nijansu napravila samo jednom, njezin Instagram je pun sličnih radova.
Ako ste ovoga proljeća spremne na promjenu, zašto se ne biste odvažile na sličnu nijansu? S bojama se uvijek može eksperimentirati, samo je važno odabrati dobrog kolorista koji zna što radi. Evo još nekih njezinih prijedloga:
Mahogany➕Red➕Copper Hannah LOVES the richness of all of the reds so why not combine them? She’s pretty in any color though. #jackwinncolor #jwcenvelop #jwcrestore #colormelt #hairpainting #balayage #behindthechair #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon #americansalon #mahoganyhair #redhair #copperhair #hairlove #imallaboutdahair #haircolor #wanderlusthairartstudio #relaxedcurls #dimensionalred
🍒CHOCOLATE covered CHERRY🍒 This is my very first entry in Behind the Chair One Shot 2018. The pretty ribbons of red is perfect for Valentine’s Day. @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_hairpaint18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #btconeshot_curls18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #jackwinncolor #theunicorntribe #bestofbalayage #balayageribbons #taotam #citiesbesthairartists #jwcignite #valentinesdayhair #jwcrestore #envelop #hairpainting #chocolatecoveredcherry
It was “stylist choice” day!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I love when clients say, it’s your choice. Do what ya want. Painted, melted, pops of soft violet, and toned for a soft glow. #jackwinncolor #jwcenvelop #jwcrestore #jwcignite #brilliantpaint #unicorntribe #hairpainting #violetpops #modernsalon #behindthechair #bestofbalayage #stylistchoice #citiesbesthairartists #americansalon #beautylaunchpad #imallaboutdahair #hairstylisttribe #hotonbeauty #hotforbeauty #stylistssupportingstylists #authentichairarmy #hairpainters #east2westhairartistry #mermaidians #mermaidmafia #thecaffeinatedmermaids #mermaidians
Contemporary Cinnamon Coming up with new color formulas is one of my favorite things to do (even when it takes me 15 minutes to mix it all up😉) There are so many different ways to formulate “Cinnamon” tones. I like the warm and cool tones in this one. #jackwinncolor #jwcrestore #jwcenvelop #modernsalon #theunicorntribe #behindthechair #americansalon #authentichairarmy #beautylaunchpad #bestofbalayage #balayageartists #hairdressersthatslay #balayageombre #hairpainters #hairpainting #balayage #maneinterest #citiesbesthairartists #colormelt #cinnamonmelt #cinnamonhair #fallhaircolor