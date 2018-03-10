Kosa u bojama voćnog soka najnoviji je trend koji ćemo obožavati ovog proljeća i izgleda genijalno

🍇🍓🍉🍑🍒 I’m not sure what to call this! It’s a mix of blended fruit colors. I started this hair color thinking I was doing a simple base and tone. Then my amazing client surprised me! She said, “I want something different!” So yay for stylist choice night! Pops of Ignite Violet and Red and then I honestly toned the whole thing with Manic Panic Pro Pastel-izer, 3 grams of Divine Wine, and 6 grams of Smokescreen. This is such a fun color! It’s a great way to introduce vibrant and pastel colors and the client not get fired for it! 😁😉 @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #brconeshot_hairpaint18 #btconeshot_curls18 . . . . . . . #theunicorntribe #taotam #jwcignite #manicpanicprofessional #manicpanicnyc #propastelizer #divinewine #smokescreen #creativecolor #pastelhair #hairpainting #hairpainters #bestofbalayage #theprismatics #hairdressersthatslay #jackwinncolor #stylistchoice #vibrantblend #stylistssupportingstylists #balayageribboning #vividhairpainting #authentichairarmy #imallaboutdahair

