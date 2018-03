Kosa boje ružičaste limunade je najnoviji trend u koji ćeš se zaljubiti na prvi pogled (mi jesmo)

Paris was a blast meeting so many HairBesties! Guy Tang X @olaplex World Tour was amazing. My models hair was lifted to a level 9 with #magnum8 in #mydentity 1️⃣ @guytang_mydentity rootàge formula 35g of 10Rg + 15g 3Mv + 7g of 6Mr+ 5g of Dark Shadows 2️⃣ @guytang_mydentity 9Ar 3️⃣ @guytang_mydentity 20g of 9Ar + 30g of 10Ig Thank you to my team @arianasin #evolvetogether #partner #evolve #guytang @denisearussell @edolaplex @lilyaboucherit @olaplex

A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT