Geode kosa je novi trend u beauty zajednici, a kao što možete i pretpostaviti izgleda zbilja fantastično

💜💎Amethyst Geode💎💜 For this look I was inspired by amethyst geodes! Sometimes I plan specific styles I want to try with certain color placements! I knew for this style I wanted to use glitter to create texture and shine to mimic the geode. I used big, chunky, iridescent glitter in the purple to mimic the amethyst points and used a clear glitter mixed with fine silver glitter to mimic the quartz edges. How do you guys think it lives up to the inspiration? ✨✨✨ I created the color with #socolorcult by @matrix #matrixpartner #thebtcteam #btconeshot_vibrant18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #btconeshot_festival18 #btcbigshot_editorial18 #btcbigshot_creativecolor18 #btcbigshot_avantgarde18 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #hairgoals #colorfulhair #hairideas #besthair #framar #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #esteticausa #beautylaunchpad #hairgoals #besthair #holosexual #holographichair #holohair #festivalhair #electricforest #coachella #glittergeodehair #geodehair

A post shared by St Louis – Color Specialist (@caitlinfordhair) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:12am PST