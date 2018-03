Evo kako konačno ukloniti vodootporni tuš za oči bez agresivnog trljanja kapaka

VICHY . . Waterproof Eyemakeup Remover . I've been impressed with some other products from @vichyuki so thought I'd give this a try. . Its Dual phased and suprisingly gentle..lt managed to remove every trace of my mascara (i always apply at least 2-3 coats) . Its almost like the nivea version but less greasy and doesn't irritate my eyes *touch wood* . . . . . . #vichy #eyemakeupremover #beauty #slavetobeauty #beautyflatlay #beautyaddict #beautylover #beautyobsessed #makeupaddicts #makeupjunkie #vichyproducts #skincare

A post shared by 🌸Serene_55🌸 (@serene_55) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:09am PDT