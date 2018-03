Cure na društvenim mrežama dijele selfieje fotkane iz profila kako bi pokazale da su svi nosevi lijepi

I’ve always been insecure of my nose and it’s always secretly brought me down, especially because of the silence around the topic. I’m grateful for what you are doing @radhikasanghani ! So many of us are keeping these feelings trapped inside. ❤️ #SideProfileSelfie pic.twitter.com/9PzI1RG8t6

— Simran Kular (@Simkular_) February 22, 2018