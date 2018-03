‘Nakon izlaska probudila sam se u krevetu stranca, prekrivena masnicama. Znala sam što se dogodilo’

"When I was 15 a sexual video of me went around my school. "I was obviously distressed and for the following three days I hid away in a classroom." Teenage girls shouldn't experience this – nobody should. Join our campaign and say no to sexual harassment and sexual assault – by talking more openly about these issues, we can create change. (& you can read the full story on the website!) #ItsRevolting #MeToo #TimesUp #HeForShe

