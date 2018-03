Osim sa suprugom i kćeri, Chrissy Teigen živi i sa svojom mamom: No, fanovima pritom nije jasno gdje je točno njezin tata

Happy Father's Day to my OG papa bear!! The reason I know the bond that John and Luna have is because of my own with you. Thank you for creating this palate of mine – teaching me to make all things hearty and delicious. For passing me your sensitivity and sensibility. For your sense of humor and endless stubbornness. Let's face it okay, I am awesome and it is because of you. I am so happy to be able to take care of you (and peps thai) the same way you took care of me. I love you, Ronald Leroy Teigen!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT