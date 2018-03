Sve više curka, pa i Ella Dvornik, obožavaju ovaj brend koji nudi hrpu odjeće, a nije skuplja od 200 kuna

Don’t go out that much now so it’s easier to just do these outfit posts at home. Last piece I got from @fashionnova is the lovely ivory knitted sweater, that I paired with this interesting skirt I ordered from @aliexpress.official and the @casadei techno blade sandals. Remeber these shoes ? 😎 al links to products will be in my story. For @fashionnova use code XOELLAD for discount ❤️ #casadei #aliexpress #novababe #fashionnova #outfit #shoewhorw #shoeporn #shoesonly #higheels #shoeaddict #ootd #ss18

A post shared by www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on Feb 8, 2018 at 5:06am PST