Na Instagramu je osvanuo novi trend: Zove se ‘bath-leisure’ i zapravo ga prakticiramo, a da toga nismo ni svjesne

It’s not 2 but 3 covers this December… consider it a Christmas gift! Here shot by Juergen Teller, our special guest editor pairs it right back for her third cover. Letting her natural beauty speak for itself, it’s original Rihanna. Three covers, one star. Shot by Juergen Teller, styled by Anastasia Barbieri, hair by Yusef Williams, makeup by Yadim, nails by Maria Salandra. #RihannaxVogueParis #JuergenTeller @badgalriri #AnastasiaBarbieri @yusefhairnyc @redhotnails #yadim

A post shared by Vogue Paris (@vogueparis) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:40am PST