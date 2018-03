Muški plus size model potpuno krši stereotipe u muškom modnom svijetu i jako mu dobro ide

Happy Valentines Day❤️. • • I know this is a day that’s lonely for some or hard for some as cheesy as it sounds. We all long for companionship and for someone to like or love us and enjoy a day like today with someone by our side. I believe there is someone for everyone some may take longer to find them some sooner. Today celebrate yourself, your friendships and loved ones. Just because we are single doesn’t mean we aren’t wanted, we just have something more special that’s meant for us. Trust me I wish i was being taken out to the Cheesecake Factory🤣. • • • #BigAndTall #streetfashion #streetstyle #urbanfashion #malemodel #mensfashion #beardgang #beardporn #malefashion #bigmensfashion #bigandtallmodel #gay #gaymen #Instagay #malestyle #fashion #fatshion #plussizemalemodel #plussizemodel #effyourbeautystandards #brawn #plussizemenswear #plusmenrevolution #brawnsquad #BodyPositivity #WLYG #celebratemysize

