Sweetest details on this beautiful top! (Worth zooming in to see 👀💗). So perfect with high rise + cropped denim (these are AMAZING and under $65!!👏🏼) and the cutest little @poppy.and.sage bag + flats combo…✨Also shoutout to my girl @ohhhchelsea for driving by as we were shooting this look and giving me the flowers!!😍😂🤗That instantly brightened my day!! Link in profile for outfit details or shop it all with @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2uU4k #liketkit #ltkunder100 #uoonyou #sezane #ltkshoecrush PC: @annaszczekutowicz

A post shared by Olivia • LivvyLand (@livvylandblog) on Mar 7, 2018 at 3:12pm PST