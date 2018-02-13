Tip je ovoj curi prije par godina rekao da mu ‘napravi sendvič’, a ona mu je s Južnog pola poslala najgenijalniji odgovor

Fotkala se sa sendvičem na tanjuru na Južnom polu i poručila mu da ga može slobodno doći pojesti
Jade Hameister, 16-godišnja australska skijašica, nedavno je, nakon 37-dnevnog putovanja Antarktikom, postala najmlađa osoba koja je uspjela završiti ekspediciju Polar Hat Trick, koja uključuje putovanja do Sjevernog pola te Greenlanda, preko Antarktike do Južnog pola. No, osim što je napravila ovaj ogroman pothvat, na toliko je genijalan način spustila svima onima koji su je nekad zadirkivali i nisu vjerovali da ona to može, da nam je tih trolova sad možda mrvicu i žao. Ili nije.
These past couple of years have been filled with crazy new experiences. Experiences that have transformed me and my soul. New pins on my map, new smells, new tastes, new friends, new cultures and a new mindset. I've pushed myself past what I once thought were my boundaries and challenged what other people once thought was possible for young women in particular. Set world records, been to places no one ever has before and fully immersed myself in simply, being. Chased moments that I can't explain. Moments with emotions and adrenaline high. Feeling on top of the world. Moments that can’t ever be replicated or relived. I’ve constantly been in good company, surrounding myself with only people that make me a better version of the person I was yesterday. A lot of people tell me I’m crazy and ask why would I do something so insane? But the real question is why would I NOT do something so insane? You're crazy not to. Crazy to live a safe life and not do the things that set your soul on fire. The good stories are the unexpected, unplanned stories. This constant passion and light inside me that drives me to be and experience things that other people never will, or are too afraid to is why. These are the things I live for. The moments that are more than being human. I can’t wait for the next chapter of living to begin… #bravenotperfect #expandpossible #climatechange #jadesquest #thepolarhatrick #northpole #greenland #southpole #nationalgeographic #nationalgeographicapp @natgeo @natgeoau @australiangeographic
Prije nekoliko godina Hameister je, naime, govorila na TEDx-u, objašnjavajući svoje putovanje na spomenutu ekspediciju, a tim je svojim govorom htjela ohrabriti i ostale mlade djevojke da uvijek slijede svoje snove. Pritom je, naravno, bilo i nekoliko iznimno pametnih pojedinaca koji su je počeli bombardirati seksističkim komentarima, a jedan od najpopularnijih takvih komentara bio je od jednog frajera koji joj je poručio: ‘Idi mi napravi sendvič.’
Fotkala se sa sendvičem u ruci i poručila mu: Možeš ga doći pojesti
We spent this morning cleaning out our sleds to be ready to fly out to Union Glacier tomorrow morning (depending on weather). Then we skied over to the Ceremonial South Pole (probably the Pole that everyone knows as the only South Pole – the barbers Pole with the flags) and the actual Geographic South Pole (which moves around 10m each year), which is marked separately. In the afternoon we were given a tour of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. It is seriously as close to what a Base on another planet would be like than anything else on the planet – a mini-town based around the scientific work of the National Science Foundation. Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again… to take this photo for all those men who commented “Make me a sandwich” on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx #bravenotperfect #expandpossible #climatechange #jadesquest #thepolarhatrick #northpole #greenland #southpole #makemeasandwich #nationalgeographic #nationalgeographicapp @natgeo @natgeoau @australiangeographic
A 13. siječnja ove godine, nakon što je ostvarila svoj najveći životni cilj, Hameister je napravila upravo to, piše Bored Panda.
Nakon što je osvojila Sjeverni pol, a zatim i Greenland te je do Južnog pola stigla putujući kroz Antarktiku dugih 600 kilometara, ondje se fotografirala s tanjurom na koji je ponosno postavila sendvič. “Napravila sam ti sendvič (šunka i sir). Sad doskijaj do Južnog pola i možeš ga pojesti”, poručila je spomenutom trolu.
Day 30: We crossed over into the last degree of latitude (89 degrees) before the Pole today! Each degree of latitude is spaced by about 112km. Most people who ski to the South Pole only ski the last degree. But we’ve got the last degree, plus the crazy tough 30 days we had to get to this point. It won’t be hard to tell the difference between our group and the last degree teams if we meet any at the Pole (we‘ll be the overly filthy, skinny, shattered, smelly ones). Correction from yesterday also – our tents were in the middle of a snow quake (where the surface level drops), but it only dropped a few centimeters. We covered another 17km covered today and 110km to the Pole! #bravenotperfect #expandpossible #climatechange #jadesquest #thepolarhatrick #northpole #greenland #southpole #nationalgeographic #nationalgeographicapp @natgeo @natgeoau @australiangeographic
“Ovih posljednjih nekoliko godina bilo je ispunjeno zaista ludim iskustvima. Iskustvima koja su transformirala i mene i moju dušu. Nove kvačice na mojoj karti, novi mirisi, novi okusi, novi prijatelji, nove kulture i potpuno novi pogled na život. Pomicala sam vlastite granice i samu sebe izazivala na načine na koje nitko nije mislio da su mogući, a posebno za ovako mladu ženu”, ispričala je Hameister.
A mi joj možemo samo reći: kapa do poda i genijalan comeback. ❤