Tip je ovoj curi prije par godina rekao da mu ‘napravi sendvič’, a ona mu je s Južnog pola poslala najgenijalniji odgovor

These past couple of years have been filled with crazy new experiences. Experiences that have transformed me and my soul. New pins on my map, new smells, new tastes, new friends, new cultures and a new mindset. I've pushed myself past what I once thought were my boundaries and challenged what other people once thought was possible for young women in particular. Set world records, been to places no one ever has before and fully immersed myself in simply, being. Chased moments that I can't explain. Moments with emotions and adrenaline high. Feeling on top of the world. Moments that can’t ever be replicated or relived. I’ve constantly been in good company, surrounding myself with only people that make me a better version of the person I was yesterday. A lot of people tell me I’m crazy and ask why would I do something so insane? But the real question is why would I NOT do something so insane? You're crazy not to. Crazy to live a safe life and not do the things that set your soul on fire. The good stories are the unexpected, unplanned stories. This constant passion and light inside me that drives me to be and experience things that other people never will, or are too afraid to is why. These are the things I live for. The moments that are more than being human. I can’t wait for the next chapter of living to begin… #bravenotperfect #expandpossible #climatechange #jadesquest #thepolarhatrick #northpole #greenland #southpole #nationalgeographic #nationalgeographicapp @natgeo @natgeoau @australiangeographic

