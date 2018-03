Što je lupus, koji su mu simptomi i zašto ova bolest više pogađa žene nego muškarce?

In this totally unflattering pic you can check out my malar (🦋) rash… aka Lupus rash. I have been EXHAUSTED this weekend. My body hurts, I can't concentrate, and I have been so irritable. This is how Lupus affects me most. When I got out of the shower and looked in the mirror tonight, I saw how red I was. I'm always red, but this is patchy and pretty intense. I know this is my disease being active. So tonight I am going to bed early and forgiving myself for not getting a single thing done that I needed to for work this coming week. My body can't take it at the moment. Goodnight! #lupus #lupusflare #lupuswarrior #lupusrash #lupusfighter #health #weightloss #weightlossjourney #losingweight #healthyliving #autoimmunedisease #chronicillness #tired

A post shared by ❄️kristi❄️ (@whatinthehall) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:25pm PST