Nutricionistica je podijelila jednostavno pravilo o tome koliko ribe i mesa trebamo jesti

It is so important to understand what a portion size is for YOU 🙋🏼. So many people feel they need to weigh their food or obsess over the back of packets. OF COURSE it’s super important to know what a portion looks like for you 🍴 but using your hand is a great way to know you’re getting the right amount for you. . . THIS is a rule of thumb 👍🏼 guide for meat 🍔 and eggs 🍳 . . White meat like turkey 🦃 and chicken 🐥, the portion size is the same size as your WHOLE hand ✋🏼. (Fingers together people! 🙄) . . For red meat (count anything DARK) like beef 🐄, lamb🐑, bison🐃, kangaroo, Venison. The portion size is the palm of your hand ✊🏼. I would actually count pork 🐖 under this portion size. . . For oily fish 🐟, you’re looking at half the size of your hand 🖖🏼. Include mackerel, salmon, herring, fresh tuna 🐬. For any other fish the portion size can really be any size you like as it’s so lean! So white Fish like Cod and haddock 🐟 enjoy a big pieces. . . Portion for eggs 🥚🍳 – generally speaking, one for a child 👦🏼two for women 👱🏼‍♀️and three for men 👱🏼. . . Any questions – pop me a message! 🍓 . AIM for three portions like this a day – and spread them out evenly throughout the day 🌝. . . ALSO – Please ignore my super bendy hands 🙈

A post shared by Jo | Registered Dietitian 🍉 (@nutritionme_uk) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:58am PDT