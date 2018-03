Lagani, s malo sastojaka i brzinski gotovi: Pet jednostavnih recepata za uskršnje kolače

It’s crazy how overpriced popsicles are at store and its even crazier all the crap they put in them. So I stopped complaining and just made my own! My kids loved them, they were simple to make and 100% plant based! . . . #veganpopsicles #healthysnack #kidsloveit #strawberrypopsicle #homemade #only5ingredients #teachthemyoung #healthiving _____ What you need (makes about 10 pops) 1/2 banana 10 large, sliced strawberries 1 can (12 oz) full fat coconut milk 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk 5 pitted dates (use less for less sweet, or more for more sweetness) _____ How to make it: Throw everything in a blender! Reserve a few extra strawberry slices if you want to add some to your popsicle mold. Pour into molds and freeze for 2-3 hours! Enjoy!

