Jeste li znale da sok od grejpa jajima daje boju lavande? Evo kako ih obojati na prirodan način

YAY it's March! 😄🙌These are our eggs we colored last year, using only turmeric, red cabbage, beets, and onion skins with some vinegar in water. (No filter) Kiddos saw the pic and are suuuper excited lol I just hope we can get good results this year too! Anyone else had success with natural dyes that we could test out this time? 😁💚💙💖 #naturaldyeeggs #organiceastereggs #eastereggs #naturallydyedeastereggs #nosyntheticdyes #organicliving #organiceggs #freerangeeggs #pasturedeggs

A post shared by @ nourished_beauty on Mar 1, 2016 at 8:50am PST