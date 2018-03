Ako ti je odvod u kupaonici začepljen i nikako ga ne uspijevaš očistiti, ova jeftina smjesa bi mogla biti rješenje

Finally got around to making laundry detergent👖! It's 2 cups baking soda + 2 cups washing soda (which is baking soda baked at 400° for 1 hour) + 1 cup Epson salt + 10 drops essential oil (I use lemon/lavender💐 for anti-bacterial and fresh smell). I use 2-4 tbsp per load. Stored it in a recycled marinara sauce jar cause it's what I had👍😃! – #MinimalistMonday 💌

