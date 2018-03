O majčinstvu, poslu i psima: Razgovarale smo s našom nagrađivanom dizajnericom Anom Tevšić Nauković

Baby, it's cold outside ⛄️⛄️Our holiday window (2/3) is up and inspired by winter outfits that makes us all look like we need an extra blanket ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #sweaterweather #winteroutfit #windowdisplay #windowdesign #windowillustration #design #storedisplay #storewindow #illustration #winter #wintertime #wintermood #cold #snowisfalling #zagreb #designstudio #designstore #designshop

A post shared by -L,A. design studio (@la.designstudio) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:01am PST