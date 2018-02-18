Ovaj fotograf radi portrete ljudi s pjegicama kako bi naglasio njihovu posebnu ljepotu (i itekako mu uspijeva)

“Oduvijek sam volio pjegice. A ono što mi je posebno zanimljivo kod ljudi koji imaju pjegice jesu njihove priče o životu s njima”
Brock Elbank je slavni fotograf iz Londona kojem je cilj, otkako se počeo baviti ovim pozivom, naglasiti, kako on kaže, “nesavršenosti” ljudskih bića i pretvoriti ih u portrete koji oduzimaju dah.
Brock je trenutno posvećen dvjema serijama fotografija na kojima radi; u jednoj se fokusirao na ljude s Vitiligom, a u drugoj na ljude koji na licu imaju pjegice.
“Oduvijek sam volio pjegice. A ono što mi je posebno zanimljivo kod ljudi koji imaju pjegice jesu njihove priče o životu s njima od kad su se rodili; neki su ih oduvijek mrzili, neki su ih s vremenom uspjeli zavoljeti, a nekima su postale tek okej”, ispričao je za Bored Pandu.
Često ga iznenade njihove priče o teškom djetinjstvu i odrastanju punom predrasuda i odbijanja
While I go through dozens and dozens of files for my #Freckles exhibition’s edit in May I’m stumbling over works not posted. So here is another of the wonderful @saxonstableford who was one of the earlier subjects post #Beard. More information on the exhibition that will be in Sweden nearer the time. #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #Skin #RedHead @hasselblad_official @profotoglobal
Obično se prilično iznenadi nekima od priča njegovih modela, a obično su to priče o kompliciranom djetinjstvu, maltretiranju i odbijanju na koje su nailazili kad su bili mlađi, a njegov je cilj svakog od njih uvjeriti da su posebni, šarmantni i prekrasni pojedinci koji se ne bi trebali sramiti svoje posebnosti. Njegovi su modeli ljudi svih nacionalnosti, godina, rodova i zanimanja, a često iz različitih zemalja dolaze u London samo kako bi ih fotografirao.
Krajem ove godine Brock planira izdati knjigu svojih radova, a izložba njegovih portreta uskoro bi se trebala otvoriti u Regionmuseet Kristianstadu u Švedskoj. Izdvojile smo nekoliko najljepših fotografija s njegovog Instagrama.
Sometimes you just have to post a nice face at the end of a long day… @maman_gateau from way back in the #Freckles series as we’re rounding up to the final 50/250 with many freckled subjects inquiring if they’ll feature in @regionmuseet’s May-Oct exhibition.? More than likely as I’m not curating the show.. @hasselblad_official @profotoglobal #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #Smile #Skin #London
Master Denny here was the first #Freckles subject after moving back to London and today I completed an 18 month secret Portrait series for an incredible Skin Charity that will exhibit later this year. We’ve shot 30 subjects from far-a-field as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the U.S. So I’ve decided to run a competition for one follower to win a Portrait shot by me later this year… More to follow on this in my next post, so if you fancy being shot or know someone you’d like to be photograph keep following for the next post soon? Please note the portrait will be shot in London. @hasselblad_official @profotoglobal #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #Skin #Redhead #London
I’m starting to collate the images for my #Freckles exhibition in Sweden from May-October 2018. And here’s literally one of the very first subjects way back from our time living in Sydney. It’s of our neighbours daughter @isabelleobrien__ from 2011 and seems like a lifetime ago now. Fast forward to 178 portraits later including subjects from North and South America, The Caribbean, Europe, North and South Africa and Australasia . And all shot on @hasselblad_official H-Series. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Skin
Ok, so this could be the cover and out there next year as a my first art book, published by the wonderful @merrellpublishers and I’m really interested of you all out there who would love to see this in book shops? This would be a labour of love, over 3 years in the making and featuring over 150 subjects from 6 continents, over 160 pages. There’s a publishers link in my bio to see a taste and pre-order. More information to follow and all your constructive comments would be greatly appreciated. The superb @just_manija featuring as our cover subject. Kickstarter going live in the coming week. #Mrelbank #Freckles #Beauty #Portrait #Book #Skin #MerrellPublishers #London http://www.merrellpublishers.com/?9781858946719
Ok we had one final #Freckles portrait that's been lined up for a long time… #177. The striking Kiri featured here has been travelling The Americas and flew into London via her homeland The Netherlands yesterday. We've a Summer exhibition confirmed in Europe for this time next year and something else I'm excited about which we can't mention just yet. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckles #London