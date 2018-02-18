Instagram koji pratimo

Ovaj fotograf radi portrete ljudi s pjegicama kako bi naglasio njihovu posebnu ljepotu (i itekako mu uspijeva)

Foto: mrelbank / instagram
“Oduvijek sam volio pjegice. A ono što mi je posebno zanimljivo kod ljudi koji imaju pjegice jesu njihove priče o životu s njima”

Brock Elbank je slavni fotograf iz Londona kojem je cilj, otkako se počeo baviti ovim pozivom, naglasiti, kako on kaže, “nesavršenosti” ljudskih bića i pretvoriti ih u portrete koji oduzimaju dah.

Brock je trenutno posvećen dvjema serijama fotografija na kojima radi; u jednoj se fokusirao na ljude s Vitiligom, a u drugoj na ljude koji na licu imaju pjegice.

“Oduvijek sam volio pjegice. A ono što mi je posebno zanimljivo kod ljudi koji imaju pjegice jesu njihove priče o životu s njima od kad su se rodili; neki su ih oduvijek mrzili, neki su ih s vremenom uspjeli zavoljeti, a nekima su postale tek okej”, ispričao je za Bored Pandu.

Često ga iznenade njihove priče o teškom djetinjstvu i odrastanju punom predrasuda i odbijanja

Obično se prilično iznenadi nekima od priča njegovih modela, a obično su to priče o kompliciranom djetinjstvu, maltretiranju i odbijanju na koje su nailazili kad su bili mlađi, a njegov je cilj svakog od njih uvjeriti da su posebni, šarmantni i prekrasni pojedinci koji se ne bi trebali sramiti svoje posebnosti. Njegovi su modeli ljudi svih nacionalnosti, godina, rodova i zanimanja, a često iz različitih zemalja dolaze u London samo kako bi ih fotografirao.

Krajem ove godine Brock planira izdati knjigu svojih radova, a izložba njegovih portreta uskoro bi se trebala otvoriti u Regionmuseet Kristianstadu u Švedskoj. Izdvojile smo nekoliko najljepših fotografija s njegovog Instagrama.

