Likovi popularne kulture nikad nisu izgledali zabavnije: Ova cura ih crta šminkom na kapcima

Piše: Žena Net / Vrijeme: 14:00 17.02.2018 / Rubrika:
Foto: drownthecityy / instagram
“Moj je posao šminkati, na onaj regularan način, pa kad od šminke mogu napraviti nešto malo drugačije to je uvijek jako zabavno”

Kristen Jones je umjetnica i vizažistica koja stoji iza instagrama @drownthecityy, a već je neko vrijeme najpopularnija po fora crtežima likova iz poznatih serija i filmova koje iscrtava na kapcima i obrvama. Već smo pisali o onom njenom preslatkom crtežu Justina iz serije Stranger Things, a od tog je crteža napravila još nekoliko genijalnih, pa vam moramo izdvojiti neke koji su nam jako fora.

Nikad nismo vidjele realističniji lik nacrtan na nečijem kapku poput ovog Dustina iz Stranger Thingsa

Iako se na njenom Instagramu može vidjeti i mnoštvo klasičnih make-up lookova, ovo iscrtavanje likova pop kulture joj je posebno drago zato što je neobično i još malo zabavnije od klasičnog šminkanja. “Počela sam iscrtavati likove zato što općenito obožavam crtati i na papiru. Moj je posao šminkati, na onaj regularan način, pa kad od šminke mogu napraviti nešto malo drugačije to je uvijek jako zabavno”, izjavila je za Marie Claire.

Od Grincha do Family Guyja; njen Instagram svakako pratimo

