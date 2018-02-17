Likovi popularne kulture nikad nisu izgledali zabavnije: Ova cura ih crta šminkom na kapcima

“Moj je posao šminkati, na onaj regularan način, pa kad od šminke mogu napraviti nešto malo drugačije to je uvijek jako zabavno”
Kristen Jones je umjetnica i vizažistica koja stoji iza instagrama @drownthecityy, a već je neko vrijeme najpopularnija po fora crtežima likova iz poznatih serija i filmova koje iscrtava na kapcima i obrvama. Već smo pisali o onom njenom preslatkom crtežu Justina iz serije Stranger Things, a od tog je crteža napravila još nekoliko genijalnih, pa vam moramo izdvojiti neke koji su nam jako fora.
Nikad nismo vidjele realističniji lik nacrtan na nečijem kapku poput ovog Dustina iz Stranger Thingsa
Iako se na njenom Instagramu može vidjeti i mnoštvo klasičnih make-up lookova, ovo iscrtavanje likova pop kulture joj je posebno drago zato što je neobično i još malo zabavnije od klasičnog šminkanja. “Počela sam iscrtavati likove zato što općenito obožavam crtati i na papiru. Moj je posao šminkati, na onaj regularan način, pa kad od šminke mogu napraviti nešto malo drugačije to je uvijek jako zabavno”, izjavila je za Marie Claire.
Od Grincha do Family Guyja; njen Instagram svakako pratimo
“A BADA BIRD BIRD BIRD, b-birDS THE WORD” For this look, I used @mehronmakeup facepaint, @nyxcosmetics liquid liner, @katvondbeauty shade + light eyeshadow palette, @benefitcosmetics “roller lash” mascara, @glowdupcosmetics lashes in “flutter” and @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe”. 😁 #familyguy #familyguymakeup #cartoonmakeup
#repost (Other picture was kinda on he dark side) Got a chance to draw Eleven (@milliebobbybrown) from #StrangerThings!! (Swipe for iPhone pictures of part of the process!) For this look I started off with @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in “blonde” then went in and shaped it up with @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer. Afterwards, I drew in her face with that same concealer, and shaded everything with @mehronmakeup face paint, and @katvondbeauty shade + light eyeshadow palette. Lashes are “flutter” from @glowdupcosmetics, liner is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in “trooper” and mascara is @benefitcosmetics “roller lash”. #strangerthings
A Lion King Villain collab I did with the talented @nailz_by_dev!! ARENT HER NAILS AMAZING??? They even glow like the scene when scar sings “be prepared”! (Swipe to see hers!!) 😁😁 For this look, I started with @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe” and then went in with @mehronmakeup face paint. Afterwards I set it with @morphebrushes 35b glam palette!
🌸 💫 B U T T S 💫 🌸 Gonna do a Bobs Burgers series starting today, so a fun fact.. I was watching Bobs Burgers while eating a burger while drawing a bobs burgers character on my eye 😂 For this look I used @mehronmakeup face paint, @nyxcosmetics black liquid liner, @wetnwildbeauty black single shadow to set my black, @benefitcosmetics roller lash mascara, and @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe”. 😁 #BobsBurgers #BobsBurgersMakeup
Idk how I feel about this, lol- BUT HERES THE GRINCH FOR CHRISTMAS. For this look I started off with @nyxcosmetics primer, and then went in with shadows from @morphebrushes 35b glam palette and @bhcosmetics “take me to Brazil” palette. White is @mehronmakeup white face paint, black is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in “trooper”, mascara is @benefitcosmetics “roller lash” and lashes are “flutter” from @glowdupcosmetics. Eyebrows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe”. 😁
“ITS SCARY TERRY, BITCH” For this #RickAndMorty series I’m doing for you guys, I started out with @mehronmakeup face paint, and then set and shaded it with @morphebrushes 35b glam palette and @bhcosmetics “take me to Brazil” palette. Liner is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in “trooper”, mascara is @benefitcosmetics “roller lash” and lashes are “flutter” from @glowdupcosmetics! Eyebrows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe”. 😁
“I’m watching You China. Alwaaaayyyys watchinnnnng.” 😂😂😂 I did this out of pure entertainment so I hope y’all enjoy. For this look I used @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in “blonde” for my eyebrows, then went in with a base from @mehronmakeup face paint. Afterwards, I shaded it with @morphebrushes @jaclynhill palette, and @loraccosmetics pro palette. Liner is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner, and lashes are “flutter” from @glowdupcosmetics!
“HEEEEYYYYYYEAYYYYY EYAAEEEHHH AYYYY AYY HEEEYYYYYYYYEAAAYYYYY” Swipe to see iPhone pictures of the process!! 😁 For this look I started out with @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “taupe” for my brows, then concealed them with @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer. Afterwards I primed my eyes and then went in with @bhcosmetics “Take me to Brazil” palette. Afterwards, I sculpted out He Mans face with @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer, and did his hair with @mehronmakeup yellow face paint. Linework is @nyxcosmetics matte liquid liner, and white liner is @mehronmakeup white face paint. Mascara is @lorealmakeup telescopic mascara, and lashes are just a pair I found at TJ Maxx! I’m not sure of brand 😭
HELLO I HAVE DRAWN @gatenm123 ON MY EYEBALL since it’s been so long I’ve done a character and because stranger things 2 is all everyone is talking about! Lashes are from @glowdupcosmetics, liner is @katvondbeauty tattoo liner in “trooper” and shadow is from @morphebrushes 35b palette, 350 palette and @starcrushedminerals “white lightening”. Eyebrows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in “granite”!