Jedna je mama odlučila iskoristiti Instagram kao mjesto prodaje svojih proizvoda i ide joj zaista odlično

Neki na Instagram stavljaju lijepe fotografije, a ona je odlučila iskoristiti sve njegove pogodnosti
Rachel Howkins iz Oxforda ima 33 godine, a posljednjih je 18 mjeseci koristila svoj Instagram profil za posao. Naime, Rachel izrađuje slatke predmete za unutarnje uređenje doma, a njezin je brend nazvan po njezinoj dvogodišnjoj kćeri, Ella and the Roo. Sve proizvode izrađuje ručno, a izgledaju i više nego odlično.
Važno je istaknuti se
A huge thank you for all your sale orders that came in over the weekend, my phone has never been so busy pinging with orders 🙌🏻 I absolutely loved my print collection and feel honoured that so many will be pride of place in your homes. I promise there will be a new collection sometime in the spring so watch this space. For now I am going to make a start on printing all your orders ✨ ps this picture was taken before our household got struck down with chickenpox (gosh they are not much fun are they 😢)
“Instagram je odličan jer odmah mogu svima pokazati čime se moj brend bavi. Također, iste sekunde dobijem povratnu informaciju kako se proizvod sviđa mojim kupcima. Ljudi reagiraju vrlo pozitivno na sve moje objave, pogotovo na one koje uključuju videe kako se određene stvari rade, ali i trenutke ‘iza scene'”, rekla je Rachel za Red Online.
Osim fotki proizvoda, mama Rachel nekad doda i pokoji detalj iz obiteljskog života kako bi dodatno personalizirala svoj profil. Njezin je Instagram u potpunosti jedinstven, a kaže kako je važno istaknuti se svojom pričom ili pozadinom te dodaje da mali detalji čine veliku razliku.
Thrilled to say the least with your warm reception and kind words of support from yesterday’s @redmagazine feature. The last 18 months growing Ella and The Roo alongside raising my first child has not come without its challenges but I have always had a strong vision in mind with how I wanted to earn a living. We have come a long way with regards flexible working rights for families but we still have a long long way to go. After having Ella I decided to take the leap and start my journey to carving out a career for myself that could contribute to supporting my family. It’s not all about the money, in fact that is always a minor factor so long as the bills are paid and I can treat Ella now and again. The main reason I started was to enable me to have a flexible lifestyle and to allow me to pursue my creative ambitions. I am always so thrilled when anyone follows my page, comments, visits my website or even goes as far as purchasing one of my pieces. It really does make my day ✨💛 thank you always, Rachel x