Instagram koji pratimo: Ovaj umjetnik si je dao zadatak svaki dan izraditi jedan mini origami i radovi su mu preslatki

#MiniatureGami Day 71/365 How delicious do those macarons look?? Thank you @sweet.lionheart for dropping these off for us to use! Also, it’s Friday, Fold it Friday. You can choose what gets folded next! Drop a comment below and say what you’d like to see next. Seahorse – designed by Robert Lang #miniature #origami #whiteonriceorigami #seahorse

A post shared by White on Rice (@white_onrice) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:00pm PST