Znanstvenici su podijelili načine na koje se mogu koristiti svakodnevni proizvodi i malo smo u šoku

It may not look like much, but you just gotta get over yourself and greet my new best friend over here. This is the Contour/Powder Brush by Daniel Sandler. I thought for a long time that contour brushes worked the best if they were quite dense, so that I had full prescition control over it, but I was so wrooooong! This one is not very dense at all and thats what I love about it. The bristles are soft and Gentle to your skin, and just makes the contouring prosess so much faster and easier to do. I always get a perfect result with it. Its light and a bit short, but who cares, it does the job! Another nice fact is that this is really not expensive at all. I got it for about 22$ at Feelunique.com. 👍👍👍👍👏😁👏😁 @thedanielsandler #danielsandler #danielsandlercosmetics #makeup #danielsandlermakeup #beauty #flawless #easy #simple #contour #contouring #shade #sculpt #sculpting #danielsandlercontourbrush #contourbrush #narsita #itabrush #angeledbrush #angeledcontour #face #sculptedface #light #fast #pro #promakeup

