Zaboravite na lude obrve, sad su na Instagramu najveći hit iscrtani nosevi

Obrve su ‘So last year’… Sad imamo nešto još zabavnije i luđe
Zaboravite na lude i svakojake obrve koje cure pokušavaju popularizirati na Instagramu. Sad imamo jedan potpuno novi i još malo luđi trend. Radi se o iscrtavanju nosa make-upom, koje je u posljednje vrijeme postalo ogroman hit na toj društvenoj mreži i sve više cura objavljuje fotke vlastitih verzija takvog make-up looka.
soft lil flowur gal! (ू•ᴗ•ू❁) recreated this #milk1422 facechart n i’m so happy with how it came out wow i love putting art on my face SO MUCH! it’s raining today so a cute flowery look made 2day maybe a little less gloomy (although i’m actually a fan of the gloom so)! 🌧 it would mean sooo much to me if u tagged @milk1422 in the comments so they see this :-)))) . . . #morphebrushes 35o on the eyes #nyxcosmetics vivid brights liners in halo, envy, petal, blossom, white and matte black #tartecosmetics amazonian clay foundation and shape tape concealer, blush in paaarty #anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in ebony #katvondbeauty shade and light contour kit #sleekmakeup highlight in solstice #kokolashes in stella #smashboxcosmetics always on liquid lipstick in gotta light
Od jednostavnijih lookova u obliku zvijezdica ili tek malo boje na nosu, do iscrtavanja nekoliko vrsta voćki, cure rade stvarno svakakve crteže, a možda najbolje da se i same uvjerite da je ovaj trend luđi nego što je bilo koji s obrvama. A možda su neke inačice čak i nosive i iskoristive… Okej, vjerojatno ne za svaki dan, ali našlo bi se prigoda. Maškare?
Voće, boje, točkice, zvjezdice…
💫💧🌈 DAY N NIGHT 🌈💧💫 I got a little STORMY during my sky collab with @canditopia 😏 Make sure to SWIPE! It was a pleasure collabing with you Cands and if you’re not already following this talented soul, make sure to go check out her page (HER FEED IS GOALS) . . . Makeup Details @morphebrushes 35B Palette for the eyes and nose art @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede Liner in ‘Sway’ for the brows and lips @maybelline Shine Shot Lip Topcoat in ‘Clear Vinyl’ The pink clear gloss is from the beauty supply for like a dollar @anastasiabeverlyhills Aurora Glow Kit @maybelline Super Stay Foundation @sephora Collection Brightening Gel Serum Concealer . . . #iamgiannapaola #makeup #makeupcollab #undiscovered_muas #morphebrushes #morphegirl #nyxcosmetics #morphebabe #mnyitlook #maybelline #anastasiabeverlyhills #auroraglowkit #sephora #creative #creativemakeup #stormy #weather
hello i just finished my last final and i can fuckin BREATHE !!! i officially only have one quarter of college left and even though i love what i’m studying i can’t wait to never write another essay again hell!! ya!!!! and in a few hours i will be home with my dog so it is a happy friday my friends ( ᵒ̴̶̷̥́ ·̫ ᵒ̴̶̷̣̥̀ ) anyways here’s a basic face beat,,, hope u all are feeling good 2day n ily ♡ . . . #nyxcosmetics matte black liquid liner and jumbo eye pencil in milk #hudabeauty electric obsessions palette #milanicosmetics blush in bella bellini #sleekmakeup highlight in solstice #anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in ebony #smashboxcosmetics always on liquid lip in gotta light #katvondbeauty lock it foundation #tartecosmetics shape tape concealer
🍒🍇🍓TUTTI FRUTTI 🍓🍇🍒 @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Pressed Pigment Palette @morphebrushes 35B Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip Palette for all the fruits • • • • • • • • • • • #creativity #makeup #creativemakeup #color #fruits #fruit #fruitcocktail #tuttifrutti #yum #anastasiabeverlyhills #urbandecay #morphe #morphegirl #morphebrushes #morphe35b #pressedpigment #amazing #creative #blog #makeupblogger #beautyblogger #plussizeblogger #nycblogger #udmtootiefruity #undiscovered_muas
my mood when every single creative thing i’ve attempted over the past week has looked like TRASH wow I GUESS I’m BAD AT ART NOW goodbye cruel world it was fun while it lasted but my creativity and skill are gone forever NOT being dramatic !!! . . . #nyxcosmetics ultimate brights palette and white liquid liner #katvondbeauty everlasting liquid lipstick in echo #stila magnificent metals in sea siren #kokolashes in goddess #anastasiabeverlyhills liquid lip in stripped #sleekmakeup highlight palette in solstice #tarte hydrating shape tape foundation and shape tape concealer #milani blush in luminoso
I love @milk1422 face charts so much, they really help you find inspo and also help improve your skills! There’s so many creative and challenging looks you can try out when you look at their face charts Face: @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline instant age rewind concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit • aurora glowkit • powder bronzer “rosewood” _____________ Eyes: @nyxcosmetics liquid suede “run the world” and “amethyst” and “oh put it on” • white liquid liner @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow “ebony” • clear brow gel @amoralashesofficial “Bold af” lashes _____________ Lips: @nyxcosmetics lingerie “lace detail” @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick “kiss” _____________ Wig: @feshfen