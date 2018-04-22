Zaboravite na lude obrve, sad su na Instagramu najveći hit iscrtani nosevi

soft lil flowur gal! (ू•ᴗ•ू❁) recreated this #milk1422 facechart n i’m so happy with how it came out wow i love putting art on my face SO MUCH! it’s raining today so a cute flowery look made 2day maybe a little less gloomy (although i’m actually a fan of the gloom so)! 🌧 it would mean sooo much to me if u tagged @milk1422 in the comments so they see this :-)))) . . . #morphebrushes 35o on the eyes #nyxcosmetics vivid brights liners in halo, envy, petal, blossom, white and matte black #tartecosmetics amazonian clay foundation and shape tape concealer, blush in paaarty #anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in ebony #katvondbeauty shade and light contour kit #sleekmakeup highlight in solstice #kokolashes in stella #smashboxcosmetics always on liquid lipstick in gotta light

A post shared by ashlee Ⓥ (@ashleesummer) on Mar 11, 2018 at 1:10pm PDT