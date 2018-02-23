Wow, cifra je suluda

Ova torta, visoka 182 centimetra i teška 120 kilograma, najskuplja je svadbena torta na svijetu, evo koliko košta

Foto: debbie_wingham / instagram
Napravljena je od tisuću jaja, 20 kilograma čokolade, 50 kilograma fondanta, pet tisuća jestivih cvjetića…

Najskuplja svadbena torta na svijetu proizvedena je u Dubaiju i košta vrtoglavih milijun dolara, a ovu je ekstravagantnu tortu koja izgleda kao prava mladenka (u prirodnoj veličini i još malo više od toga) izradila Debbie Wingham, slastičarka i dizajnerica poznata po svojim skupocjenim remek djelima, piše Bright Side.

Visina ove torte je 182 centimetra, a težina čak 120 kilograma i izrađena je od čak tisuću jaja i više od 20 kilograma čokolade te prekrivena s više od 50 kilograma čipkastog, jestivog fondanta. Svi ovi sitni dijamanti, perlice i cvjetići također su Debbiein ručni rad, a za ukupno 5 tisuća cvjetova koliko ih je napravila bilo joj je potrebno čak deset dana.

Osim jestivih ukrasa, na torti se nalaze i oni pravi – i jako skupocjeni

No, osim jestivih dekoracija, na torti se nalaze i one prave – tri-karatni dijamanti i prave perle – koji, svaki zasebno, koštaju 200 tisuća dolara. I svi ti ‘pravi’ ukrasi korišteni su za ukrašavanje glave mladenke.

Izradila je najskuplju dijamantnu haljinu na svijetu

Iako je Debbie prava majstorica za izradu skupocjenih i ekstravagantnih, ali i jednostavnijih i povoljnijih torti i slastica, ona je i poznata dizajnerica – koju većina ljudi zna po tome što je napravila najskuplju crnu dijamantnu haljinu na svijetu, čija je cijena 50 milijuna dolara.

Izrađuje i prekrasne cipele, poput primjerice ovih sandala

Izrađuje i ostale modne komade, ali i posebne i otkačene cipele, poput primjerice ovih – čija je cijena 15 milijuna dolara.

