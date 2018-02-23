Ova torta, visoka 182 centimetra i teška 120 kilograma, najskuplja je svadbena torta na svijetu, evo koliko košta

Napravljena je od tisuću jaja, 20 kilograma čokolade, 50 kilograma fondanta, pet tisuća jestivih cvjetića…
Najskuplja svadbena torta na svijetu proizvedena je u Dubaiju i košta vrtoglavih milijun dolara, a ovu je ekstravagantnu tortu koja izgleda kao prava mladenka (u prirodnoj veličini i još malo više od toga) izradila Debbie Wingham, slastičarka i dizajnerica poznata po svojim skupocjenim remek djelima, piše Bright Side.
Visina ove torte je 182 centimetra, a težina čak 120 kilograma i izrađena je od čak tisuću jaja i više od 20 kilograma čokolade te prekrivena s više od 50 kilograma čipkastog, jestivog fondanta. Svi ovi sitni dijamanti, perlice i cvjetići također su Debbiein ručni rad, a za ukupno 5 tisuća cvjetova koliko ih je napravila bilo joj je potrebno čak deset dana.
Osim jestivih ukrasa, na torti se nalaze i oni pravi – i jako skupocjeni
No, osim jestivih dekoracija, na torti se nalaze i one prave – tri-karatni dijamanti i prave perle – koji, svaki zasebno, koštaju 200 tisuća dolara. I svi ti ‘pravi’ ukrasi korišteni su za ukrašavanje glave mladenke.
Izradila je najskuplju dijamantnu haljinu na svijetu
Iako je Debbie prava majstorica za izradu skupocjenih i ekstravagantnih, ali i jednostavnijih i povoljnijih torti i slastica, ona je i poznata dizajnerica – koju većina ljudi zna po tome što je napravila najskuplju crnu dijamantnu haljinu na svijetu, čija je cijena 50 milijuna dolara.
Izrađuje i prekrasne cipele, poput primjerice ovih sandala
Izrađuje i ostale modne komade, ali i posebne i otkačene cipele, poput primjerice ovih – čija je cijena 15 milijuna dolara.